Man wanted for assaulting family member out of Randall County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities in Amarillo are searching for a man accused of assaulting a family or household member.
According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, 41-year-old Linzy Rector is wanted out of Randall County on a charge of assault of a family or household member with a previous conviction.
Rector is 6 feet 1 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
If you have information on his location, call Randall County Sheriff’s Office (806) 468-5800 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.