Lifetime heart of the Barrio awarded today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Belinda Gonzales Taylor awarded the Lifetime Heart of the Barrio award, just the second award of its kind.
“This award is quite unexpected, said Belinda Taylor. It is the greatest honor that I could imagine receiving. I am really humbled by it," said Taylor.
Taylor has dedicated many years to the Wesley center as an executive director. She volunteered young and worked with troubled youth in the community, who were said to be in gangs, to help them change their life around.
“We promote education so that children can change their stars so that they can have a better life, and believe how everybody else believes, that they can become and make whatever dream they have come true,” said Taylor.
Taylor lives by words of her grandmother, "Remember who you are and where you came from." She feels her heritage is very important to her and has taught her a lot throughout her life.
“A sense of belonging, to people in general outside of myself," said Taylor. "That we can raise a community to be healthy and whole and to live in dignity with one another.”
Oscar Elizondo is the recipient of the young rising star award for many things including his entrepreneurship in starting a lawn mowing and pet sitting business.
Tyson foods received the business community service award for being apart of and donating to organizations benefiting the Barrio.
Both Milton Guerrero, and Helen Burton, the Hispanic man and woman of the year grew up in the Barrio community. They strive to make a difference for youth there now.
“They have been part of the barrio, done for the barrio, helped the folks in the community, helped organizations in the community, helped businesses in the community. They are you know encompass the barrio themselves,” said Mary Bralley, Co-chair in Hispanic heritage lunch.
Every year the Hispanic Chamber takes nominees who are either doing great things in the Hispanic community or are a Hispanic making a difference.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.