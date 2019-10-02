5 juveniles, 2 adults arrested for breaking into Randall County home

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two men and five juveniles are now in custody after Randall County deputies responded to a burglary Tuesday.
Deputies responded to a home near Rockwell Road and Hope Road where they say multiple men were breaking into the home through the backyard.
According to deputies, they stopped a white vehicle that was near the home. Both adults in the vehicle, 17-year-old Welvin Romero Flores and 18-year-old Omar Abdirzak Saidi, were taken into custody.
As deputies and officers began to search the home, five juveniles ran away in a field.
Deputies soon rounded up the five juveniles and transported them to the Youth Center of the High Plains.
According to deputies, both Flores and Saidi were arrested for burglary, unauthorized use of a vehicle and engaging in organized criminal activity.
The investigation is still ongoing at this time.
