The City of Amarillo is looking ahead as expansion projects are on schedule

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo city leaders say they are ahead of schedule on new construction projects, including Texas Tech’s new veterinarian school.
City Council members have passed a contract amendment, saving the city over $500,000.
The contract is making this possible because construction on the Northwest Interceptor, Lift Station 55, and the new vet school is wrapping up sooner than expected.
City officials credit a large number of reduced funds to the success of their hired contractors.
The city will now be able to use those excess funds towards new construction projects immediately after other projects.
As of right now, the city is working on sewer projects which service the Medical District and the new vet school area.
Once complete, the construction of an expansion of the new sewer project can go in effect. As well as, will also begin tackling anything that has priority on the city's list of future needs.
“We’re actually going to be able to do a little bit more of an expansion of that sewer line design based on these cost savings, and then we’ll evaluate whatever construction project is next and has the next priority on our list,” said Kyle Schniederjan, Director of Capital Projects and Engineering for the City of Amarillo.
City officials say they are very close to finishing this phase of construction and will look to be completed sometime this winter.
