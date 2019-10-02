Award-winning authors to speak at WTAMU’s poetry reading event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two award winning authors will headline a poetry reading this Thursday evening at West Texas A&M University.
Poet Vanessa Angelica Villarreal and poet Jenn Givhan will kick of the reading at 6:00 p.m. in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Center Recital Hall. They will discuss language, literature and loss.
Villarreal is the author of “Beast Meridian" and her work has appeared on The New York Times, Poetry Magazine, BuzzFeed, The Boston Review and The Rumpus.
She also won writing awards, such as the 2019 Whiting Award and a 2018 Texas Institute of Letters Poetry Prize.
Givhan’s work includes more than 100 publications, which have been featured on Best of the Net, Best News Poets, AGNI, Ploughshares, POETRY, Boston Review and more.
A free poetry writing discussion will be held before the readings from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Cornette Library Blackburn room.
The event is part of WTAMU’s Distinguished Lecture Series and is free to the public.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.