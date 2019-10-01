West Texas Comanche football player recovering after being injured Friday night

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A West Texas Comanche football player is recovering from an injury under the Friday night lights.
Stinnett ISD’s Head Football Coach Steven Flowers said Weston Gray, number 10 for the West Texas Comanches, suffered a vertebrae fracture Friday evening during their games against the Caprock Longhorns.
The exact injury was a T-1 vertebrae fracture.
Gray was briefly hospitalized, but has since returned home, saying he is feeling good, just sore.
The injury hasn’t stopped him from showing up to practice to make sure his teammates knew he was doing well.
Gray says he will be supporting his team from the sidelines as doctors are not expecting him to return to the field for another six months.
A group of Caprock Longhorns visited Gray following the game to show good sportsmanship.
We will be following this story more in the coming weeks, but otherwise, this is a piece of excellent news for a great kid.
