Two men are in custody after a burglary Monday morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two men are in Randall County Jail after police responded to a burglary early Monday morning.
According to APD, police responded on a call that several people where seen on a vacant property near the 3900 block of JJ Street.
Once police arrived, they found an SUV in the driveway with two women, and after investigating the property, they found two men in an outer shed.
After a brief chase with one suspect that lead to the roof of a shed down the block, both men were taken into custody and found to have outstanding warrants.
Both men were identified as, Santiago Hernandez jr, 33, and Jeffery Harris, 27.
The two women did not have warrants and were released from the scene. Harris and Hernandez were booked into Randall County Jail.
The investigation is still ongoing at this time.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.