Trial for man accused of murdering Joel Frazier begins today
Kory Tidrow, charged with first degree murder (Source: Dallam-Hartley County Jail)
October 1, 2019 at 9:55 AM CDT - Updated October 1 at 9:55 AM

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - The trial for Kory Tidrow, the man facing charges related to the murder of 65-year-old Joel Frazier, begins today in Dalhart.

Tidrow is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 65-year-old Joel Frazier.

Joel Frazier has been missing since July 11 / SOURCE: Whitney Rose Defries

Frazier was reported missing in July of 2017 with a reward reaching up to $2,000 for information on his disappearance.

In November of 2017, his remains were found in the incinerator of a meat processing plant in Dalhart.

The daughter of Frazier, Camila Frazier-Tidrow, is also facing first degree murder charges.

Tidrow was also indicted for possession of an unregistered and sawed-off rifle, which was seized by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. The firearm was a Rossi .357 MAG with a barrel length of less than 16 inches.

Both murder suspects are being held on a $1 million bond.

Benjamin Buck is also facing charges of tampering with evidence by destroying or concealing a human corpse.

