The Tecovas Foundation will hold a small urban development seminar Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tecovas Foundation is hosting an event this week to discuss more affordable ways to approach land and economic development in Amarillo.
The event takes place on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 7:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m. at the Amarillo College Downtown Campus’s Bud Joyner Auditorium.
The focus will be on how to use fiscal sustainability to inform decisions on land use, infrastructure and economic development.
The event will have a featured speaker Kevin Shepherd and will talk about his perspective on development after working with cities across the country during and after the 2008 recession.
Shepherd will highlight examples of how his firm is helping Texas cities like Bastrop, Pflugerville and Brownsville quantify and communicate their funding gap and proactively work toward a development pattern their residents are willing and able to afford now and in the future.
The free lecture is open to the public.
