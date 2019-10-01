1st performance of Jazztober moved indoors to the Esquire Jazz Club

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the rain moved through this morning and continues this evening, the first performance of Jazztober is being held indoors.
Patrick Swindell, Chairman of the Esquire Jazz Club shared why he is more than happy to host.
“Three out of four of the Tuesdays in October of this past year where held here due to inclement weather just like today,” said Swindell. “We’ve always offered our space to other nonprofits whenever they wanted to have gatherings of any sort, whether it be meetings, or donor appreciation-type things, or just some social time, so we’re happy to do that.”
Below is a list of the dates of Jazztober:
- October 1 - Ruth Ellen Lynch & Jazz Plus
- October 8 - Esquire Jazz Band
- October 15 - Jim Laughlin Quartet
- October 22 - Ruth Ellen Lynch & Jazz Plus
