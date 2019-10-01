A large of area of moderate to heavy rain has developed across the Western areas and is slowly drifting East. One thing to note about this rain, it is highly fueled by tropical moisture so it will always be raining harder than what the radar shows. The atmosphere is currently primed for heavy rain rates and flooding potential. Periods of heavy rain will continue through the day especially across areas where it has already rained. Prolonged rain should start to taper to showers as we near the end of the day.