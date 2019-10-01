New wifi program at WTAMU will bring the virtual field to Buffalo Stadium

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M fans now have access to Wifi 6 when visiting Buffalo Stadium for home football games.
West Texas A&M is partnering with Extreme Networks which is the same network which installs wifi for the Superbowl.
This wifi gives students access to things such as playing fantasy football games, having access to surfing the net and taking virtual reality tours all while enjoying their home football games.
Because the strength of the wifi top of the line, fans have access to a network that performs at a high level and speed amongst huge crowds.
Also, West Texas A&M officials believe having the same partner as the NFL would attract more people to the University in the future.
“The advantages are going to be that you’re going to have faster connections, so if you’re playing fantasy football or you’re keeping track of scores, maybe you’re on Instagram, Snapchat, or any social media platform, you can now access that faster and stay more up to date currently,”said Matthew Webb, Network Services Intern at WT.
Students find the network in the stadium to be so strong. They’ve been asking if they can come and have study halls here during the week.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.