National Night Out kicks off at the Charles E. Warford Activity Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - National Night Out is an annual program that encourages people to get out and know their community in hopes of preventing crime.
This year's Night Out is being hosted by Charles E. Warford Activity Center and is bringing neighborhoods and communities together with food and merriment.
“The main goal is just getting people to meet their neighbors,” said Jeb Hilton, Corporal for Amarillo Police Department. "The more you know your neighbors, the more you’re going to invest in your neighborhood, and the more you will care for other properties around you. You are more likely to look out for neighbors and anyone else.”
The Warford activity center is adding a panel of six law enforcement officers to answer people’s questions.
“Just any questions they want to ask. If you have questions about the community, about plans, about what’s going on here in Amarillo,” said Barndon Smith, Charles E. Warford Activity Center supervisor. “We live in a dynamic carrier where no matter what’s going around in the world, we can really control what’s going on here in our area. And that starts with communication, which starts with dialogue. If we can create that within our community and our local law enforcement, that just makes things so much smoother for all.”
Even if residents can’t attend one of the 15 events hosted in around Amarillo tonight, there are still things you can do to help make your neighborhood and community safer.
“Some of the easiest things you can do to lower crime in your neighborhood are taking things out of your vehicles, locking your doors,” said Hilton. “Making sure your front doors and windows are locked in your house and putting locks on your gates. Just those little things will help lower the crime rates in your neighborhood and probably throughout the city if we could just get people to do that.”
The Warford activity center says they were putting on this event tonight with all-new incentives due to the low attendance last year.
