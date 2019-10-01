Mayor Ginger Nelson to host State of the City on Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Mayor Ginger Nelson will host the State of the City on Thursday, October 3.
From 8:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m., you can hear from Mayor Nelson and other City of Amarillo leaders about accomplishments thorughout the city over the past year.
The event will take place at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex Heritage Room located at 401 South Buchanan.
Doors open at 7:30 a.m. Space is limited, and breakfast will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.
You can make a reservation for the event here.
