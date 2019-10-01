Man wanted for burglarizing Amarillo school

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help identifying a person accused of burglarizing an Amarillo school.
Surveillance video, released by Amarillo Crime Stoppers, shows a man taking several shoes from the Travis Middle School’s athletic department.
If you have any information on this crime or know who this man is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
Watch the crime video footage below.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.