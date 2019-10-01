Man wanted for burglarizing Amarillo school

Surveillance video, released by Amarillo Crime Stoppers, shows a man taking several shoes from the Travis Middle School’s athletic department. Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Vanessa Garcia | October 1, 2019 at 8:39 AM CDT - Updated October 1 at 8:39 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help identifying a person accused of burglarizing an Amarillo school.

Surveillance video, released by Amarillo Crime Stoppers, shows a man taking several shoes from the Travis Middle School’s athletic department.

If you have any information on this crime or know who this man is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

Watch the crime video footage below.

Crime of the Week - School Burglary - 10/1/19

