Dumas PD giving out free gun locks, pledges for gun safety through Project ChildSafe

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - Dumas Police are renewing an old partnership with Project ChildSafe to give out gun locks and a pledge for parents to discuss with their kids.
“They added us back on and provided us with free gun locks and will continue to do so as long as we need them,” said Lieutenant Tom Flood with the Dumas Police Department. “We also have a contract that the parents can go over with their kids, and basically it’s the do’s and don’ts of firearms, and those are available free as well.”
The pledge has statements like ‘I will not handle guns without permission from a grown-up that I know’ and ‘I will obey the rules of safe gun-handling’.
The goal for them is to prevent incidents in the community before they happen.
“Any type of accidental discharge where a child is injured or killed with a firearm,” said Flood.
Some law enforcement agencies in the Panhandle, like the Randall County Sheriff’s office, used to have the same program with Project ChildSafe.
“Probably one of the most tragic things that can happen is when a little child gets ahold of a gun and ends up hurting them or killing themselves or someone else,” said Sgt. Hank Blanchard with the Randall Co. Sheriff’s Office.
They said it’s also important to know the criminal implications of being irresponsible with guns, even on accident.
“If you leave a gun readily accessible and ready to fire a firearm where a child can get it, then you can actually be charged criminally, so we want to make sure they understand what the law is as far as that goes,” said Blanchard. “It’s a great program that we’ve done in the past, trying to help people get a safe as they can.”
Blanchard said they’ve since run out of gun locks and have Citizens’ Academy and Student academies that also teach gun safety.
“When time permits, we take them out and actually let them shoot them so they can see kind of what the firearms do,” he said.
Dumas Police said the locks will fit on most types of firearms.
They encourage those who don’t have a safe or lock box to store their weapons to pick up a free gun lock from the police department.
“Make sure the weapons are unloaded and add one of these locks to the weapon so that way, they don’t have access. Because once these are installed, the weapon will not fire. So again, if we can keep it from happening, that’s what we need to do,” said Flood.
The Dumas Police Department’s hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
You can also check Project ChildSafe’s website to find out what other law enforcement agencies provide gun locks.
