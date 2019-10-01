A Dumas food pantry is picking up the pieces to help serve their community, after a larger food pantry closed their doors.

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - Moore county food pantry was burglarized in August and later shut down.
“Quite a bit of food product had been taken, about $6,000 worth of food products, some donated toys, a little bit of their equipment and cleaning supplies being taken,” said Sgt. Williams with the Dumas Police Department.
Other Dumas food pantries are now feeling some of the effects.
“Since the Moore county food pantry shut down, we’ve seen a jump in the number of clients that have come to our food pantry. This is a blessing," said Lisa Hatley with the Dumas Education and Social Ministries, "but it makes it hard on our food pantry.”
Moore county food pantry was able to distribute large amounts of food once a month to families in need since they had a larger space to store food. Now smaller food pantries like the Dumas Education and Social Ministries, are having families come once a week to receive food.
“They donated a lot of their food to us, which is a big blessing benefit to us because we don’t have. We didn’t have as big of means at acquiring food as that pantry did, and through that food pantry, even though it was kind of an unfortunate circumstance for them, it ended up being a blessing for us as we take it over. And I think it has kind of been a blessing for them in that some of their volunteers have come over here to help our food pantry,” said Hatley.
The Dumas Police Department are still looking into the investigation.
“They got their way to the building. There were no signs of forced entry. The doors were undamaged, still secured. The windows had not been forced, and the alarm system had also not been triggered during the time that the offense or the incident was supposed to have occurred,” said Sgt. Williams.
At this time the Dumas Police Department is still asking for anyone with information to call into the Moore County crime stoppers at 806-935-8477.
