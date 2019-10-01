AMoA Alliance presents the 14 annual 12x12 Art Exhibition and Silent Auction this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Museum of Art and the AMoA Alliance present the 14 Annual 12X12 Art Exhibition and Silent Auction this week.
The event will take place Thursday, Oct. 3 at the Amarillo Art Museum on the Washington Amarillo College campus.
The annual event supports AMoA’s innovative art education programs and brings the community together to celebrate art and forge friendships.
The artworks in the exhibition will be sold via silent auction at a starting bid of $120.
An amount of 50 percent of the sale price will go toward educational programs at AMoA, and the remaining will go to the artist.
Tickets for the event are available at the door for $12 per person and will include food and a full bar.
