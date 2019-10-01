Amarillo VA to provide free flu shots for enrolled VA Veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo VA Health Care System will provide free flu shots for enrolled VA Veterans at the Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center and the Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC).
The Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center will hold vaccine clinics on the following dates:
- Monday through Friday, October 7 through October 11
- 8:30 a.m. - Noon
- Killmar Room on the 2nd Floor
- Saturday, October 12
- 8:30 a.m. - Noon
- Main Lobby
- Evening Clinic on Tuesday, October 8
- 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Main Lobby
The Clovis CBOC will host vaccine clinics on the following dates:
- October 1
- 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. MST, spouses welcome
- October 8
- 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. MST, no spouse welcome
The Childress CBOC will host vaccine clinics on the following dates:
- October 2
- 9:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
- October 3
- 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
The Dalhart CBOC will host a vaccine clinic on October 22 from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
The Lubbock CBOC will host a vaccine clinic on October 17 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Through special arrangements with Texas Tech, veterans may bring their spouse to the flu clinics except the one in Childress.
Seasonal flu vaccines will be free for Medicare eligible spouses. Please bring a Medicare card.
If Medicare or insurance is not available for spouses, the vaccine will cost $40.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.