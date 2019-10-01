AFD “Close the Door" video gets honorable mention and $5000 fund

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department won an honorable mention and $5000 for it’s “Close Before You Doze” video.
Earlier this year, the U-L firefighters safety research institute launched a nationwide campaign to find the most creative interpretation of a critical life-savings message.
After a January structure fire, the Amarillo Fire Department posted a video depicting the importance of closing bedroom doors at night.
The videos were intended to ask the public to close their bedroom doors each night to help create a protective barrier in case of a home fire.
Research has also shown that by keeping bedroom doors closed, 1/100 of the carbon monoxide enters the room, increasing survivability in the event of a house fire.
Officials also want to remind the community that it is imperative for homes to have working smoke detectors and a planned and practiced route of escape from bedrooms and houses.
AFD is among ten fire departments across the country to receive funds for their videos.
You can find more about the Close Before You Doze campaign on the UL Firefighter Safety Research Institute’s website.
