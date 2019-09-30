Senator Martin Heinrich’s staff will hold Mobile Office Hours this week

ROSWELL, N.M. (KFDA) - U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich’s (D-N.m.) staff will hold Mobile Office Hours this week in an effort to reach more constituents and hear resident’s concerns.
On Wednesday, Oct. 2, Heinrich’s staff will be at the Senior Citizens Center in Tucumcari from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
On Thursday, Oct. 3, Heinrich’s staff will be at the Eastern Plain Council of Governments in Clovis from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Staff will be on hand to assist residents who have questions regarding Social Security benefits, medicare, immigration, veterans benefits, student loans and other federal programs.
All are encouraged to attend.
Constituents who are not able to attend Mobile Officer Hours can visit the Helping You section of Senator Heinrich’s online office.
