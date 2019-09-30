Ridership on the rise as AC family takes advantage of free rides on city buses

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The partnership between Amarillo College and the City of Amarillo to offer students and faculty free transportation is benefiting many community members.
More than a thousand free rides have already been given to A-C members since the program began on August 15.
Amarillo College student Elizabeth Hargis feels the partnership has benefited her a number of other students.
“I don’t have a car or a job, so when I heard the buses are free for AC students, it helped me out a lot,” said Hargis. “It’s very convenient. Now I ride the bus to AC every day, for like 10 minutes. I am no so tired and get to class on time.”
The alliance, between AC and the City of Amarillo, provides free bus rides for anyone with an AC identification card - students and employees alike.
City buses currently provide daily service to AC’s West, Downtown and Washington Street Campuses.
Amarillo College is proud of the growth that the program has received since August 15.
“I am very pleased with the ridership growth,” said Amarillo transit Director Marita Wellage-Reiley. “The City believes in a highly educated population, and we are willing to do anything we can to help promote that.”
