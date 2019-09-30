The Panhandle Gives and Toot n’ Totum Partner to Pull 4 the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Starting October 1, at all Texas Panhandle Toot n’ Totum locations, customers will be able to donate to The Panhandle Gives foundation.
Customers will be able to pull $1, $3, $5 tabs at the registers, and in-turn get $3 off their next Toot n’ Totum car wash.
Each donation will go to the Amplification Fund for #ThePanhandleGives, benefiting 132 organizations across the 26-counties of the Texas Panhandle.
The #Pull4ThePanhandle campaign runs through October 1 through 13.
The Amplification Fund is distributed to organizations after the #ThePanhandleGives as an incentive for raising funds during the campaign.
The Panhandle gives a regional giving campaign aimed to help strengthen nonprofit organizations through monetary donations. The campaign this year runs through November 25 through December 3.
