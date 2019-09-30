Moore County officials searching for person responsible for stealing $6,000 worth of food and equipment from food bank

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Moore County Crime Stoppers need your help to catch those responsible for breaking into the Moore County Food Bank.
On August 19, a representative of the Moore County Food Pantry arrived at the Panhandle Community Service building to find over $6,000 worth of food and equipment missing.
If you know any information about this theft, call (806) 435-8477 or submit tips online.
If your information leads to the arrest of those responsible or recovery of stolen items, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.
