Moore County officials searching for person responsible for stealing $6,000 worth of food and equipment from food bank

Moore County Crime Stoppers needs your help to catch a thief responsible for breaking into the Moore County Food Bank. (Source: KAUZ)
By Richard Bullard | September 30, 2019 at 3:06 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 3:06 PM

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Moore County Crime Stoppers need your help to catch those responsible for breaking into the Moore County Food Bank.

On August 19, a representative of the Moore County Food Pantry arrived at the Panhandle Community Service building to find over $6,000 worth of food and equipment missing.

If you know any information about this theft, call (806) 435-8477 or submit tips online.

If your information leads to the arrest of those responsible or recovery of stolen items, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

This week's Crime of The Week is from the Dumas Police Department. An unidentified Creep or Creeps burglarized the Moore County Food Pantry and stole $6,000 worth of food and supplies. Let's get these Creeps off the streets. For this serious crime, we are offering a full $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of these suspects.

Posted by Moore County Crime Stoppers Inc. on Monday, September 30, 2019

