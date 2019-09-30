Man accused of conspiring to sell $100,000 worth of black tar heroin in Randall County

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man is in Randall County Jail accused of conspiring to sell around $100,000 worth of black tar heroin in Randall County.
Court records show the Amarillo Police Department and Drug Enforcement Agency arrested Andrew Olguin on Friday, Sept. 27.
Officials have been investigating heroin dealing since at least April. That’s when they seized heroin and a cell phone from Cynthia Carrasco.
The phone led investigators to Olguin.
A witness told authorities Olguin had been selling the drug out of his mobile home near Rockwell Road for at least four years.
A hearing will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2 concerning keeping him in jail.
