Jury finds Portales man guilty of 2018 murder

PORTALES, Texas (KFDA) - A jury has found a Portales man guilty of the 2018 murder of a Portales woman.
On Friday, Sept. 27, a Roosevelt County jury found 36-year-old Gerardo Marquez guilty of the murder of 32-year-old Erika Zamorano.
In April of 2018, Zamorano was found dead inside her Portales home from a single gunshot wound to the head.
Family members had become concerned after she had failed to pick up her children from school that day.
The New Mexico State Police arrested Marquez the following morning in Clovis after spotting his truck.
Inside the truck, investigators found a .45 caliber round and a handgun with a matching print of his finger on the magazine.
At the police station, officers discovered another bullet in his sock that matched the caliber used in the shooting.
Marquez faces up to 16 years in prison.
The sentencing will be held at a later date.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.