Jazztober begins October 1 with first event at Esquire Jazz Club

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 8th Annual Jazztober begins on Tuesday, October 1.
Jazztober will be held every Tuesday in October from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
Due to rain in the forecast, the first Jazztober event will be held at the Esquire Jazz Club.
On days where weather is permitting, the event will be held at the historic Bivins Mansion located at 1000 South Polk.
Attendees are invited to bring chairs, dinner and beverages to the free event.
Below is a list of the dates of Jazztober:
- October 1 - Ruth Ellen Lynch & Jazz Plus
- October 8 - Esquire Jazz Band
- October 15 - Jim Laughlin Quartet
- October 22 - Ruth Ellen Lynch & Jazz Plus
