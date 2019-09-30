“It won’t happen to me”, children being left in cars and what is being done to help stop incidents

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you don’t believe this happens in our area, it does.
Pop a lock, a locksmith company who will open cars for free if you see a child locked inside, say they get about two calls a week to help a child out of a locked car, in the Panhandle alone.
“I have gone through this routine of removing a child from his car seat hundreds of times. If not thousands of times, I was certain that it would never happen to me, but yet here I was, and it did,” said Eric Stuyuesant, an advocate for Kids and Cars.
The organization Kids in Cars is pushing to get the hot cars to act passed, which would require all automakers to have life detecting technology in their vehicles. The bill is currently in the first stages of the legislative process.
“And similar to back up cameras, to seat belts, to airbags, all of these things are designed to save lives, and yet every one of them reserved backlash before they were implemented,” said Stuyuesant.
Some vehicles are being sold right now with similar life detecting technologies.
“Rear occupant safety alert system allows you to know that when you close the door if anyone is inside the car, the car will honk and flashlights at you letting you know that there is still somebody else in the car,” said Alan Kokorian, a product specialist for Kia.
Child safety advocated isn’t necessarily saying you need to buy the Kia Telluride, but they are stressing the importance of having this technology in all vehicles.
“If we would have don’t this five years ago there are several hundred lives that could have been saved, and countless others that were near misses. Those parents would not be grieving,” said Stuyvesant.
Technology is in the first stages, and different versions can be found in many 2019 2020 vehicles.
