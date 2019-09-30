Gracie’s Project raising money to build better shelter for rescue animals

“We’re going to have indoor and outdoor dog runs, so they’re going to have a nice, safe, warm spot for when the bad weather hits. That’s been our goal is trying to get it done before it does hit,” said Gracie’s Project volunteer Raven Springs. “It’s going to be more open to the public, they’re going to be able to walk through and get to see everybody a little bit better, because the pups will obviously be cleaner, no mud, things like that. We’re just hoping that it’s going to be able to get a lot more dogs adopted so we can save a lot more in the long run.”