Gracie’s Project raising money to build better shelter for rescue animals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A local animal rescue is seeking donations to provide a better home for the dogs they take under their care.
“They have really no shelter, it’s just basic kennels, no tops. So they’re really not protected from the weather,” said Gracie’s Project volunteer Barbara Hilliard.
Gracie’s Project takes in whatever strays and surrenders they can that come to Hope Veterinary Clinic.
The dogs they rescue stay in outdoor kennels behind the clinic and when bad weather rolls in, they’re taken into a nearby barn.
“It would cost a lot of money for us to remove all that gravel and sand and then put concrete. And where we put the dogs meanwhile?,” said Hilliard. “So we’re building this building and they’re going to be able to have four walls and a roof.”
The rescue has been raising money for a new building since February and began constructing one just outside of Canyon in July.
The new shelter, Gracie’s Safe Haven, will have better insulation and more space for dogs.
“We’re going to have indoor and outdoor dog runs, so they’re going to have a nice, safe, warm spot for when the bad weather hits. That’s been our goal is trying to get it done before it does hit,” said Gracie’s Project volunteer Raven Springs. “It’s going to be more open to the public, they’re going to be able to walk through and get to see everybody a little bit better, because the pups will obviously be cleaner, no mud, things like that. We’re just hoping that it’s going to be able to get a lot more dogs adopted so we can save a lot more in the long run.”
Gracie’s Project is the rescue that saved 35 dogs from an animal hoarding situation in August.
They said most of the dogs are already adopted and some are in the process.
“We have two litters of puppies that are coming up and within about a week are going to be able to do that same thing,” said Springs. “And then we have about three to five of them that are still looking for fosters at this moment.”
Volunteers said if they save a large number of dogs and run out of space, they have to rely on fosters.
They’re hoping to provide better conditions and more space for the dogs they rescue in the future.
“They get to have protection from the weather and they get to have human contact the way it’s supposed to be,” said Hilliard. “We get to play with them, they get to get more space. So it means a lot to us.”
Gracie’s Project is accepting monetary donations for the new shelter as well as donations in the form of kennel sponsors.
