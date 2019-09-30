We are on the brink of a very active weather pattern that will get going tonight and last a few days. A strong surge of moisture will generate rain and storms in New Mexico by evening which will track east across most of our area late tonight through tomorrow. Waves of rain over the next 24 hours may lead to substantial rainfall and even excessive amounts are possible. A Flash Flood Watch is already in place for New Mexico and may spread east as the system evolves.
Doppler Dave Is Ready To Track Rain
Doppler Dave's Outlook Is Loaded With Rain