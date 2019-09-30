AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can dine out and make a difference during Dine United this October.
Dine United is a community-wide effort among local restaurants to support United Way. The restaurants will donate a portion of their proceeds of the Dine United event to the United Way annual campaign.
Below is a list of days you can support Dine United:
- Tuesday, Oct. 1 - Drunken Oyster (all day)
- Wednesday, Oct. 2 - Raising Canes (5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., must mention United Way)
- Thursday, Oct. 2 - Dickie’s BBQ (5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Oct. 8 - Barrel & Pie (all day)
- Friday, Oct. 11 - Pondeseta Brewing Co. (5:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m.)
- Monday, Oct. 14 - Feldman’s Wrong Way Diner (4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 17 - Hometown Happy Hour at Moondoggy’s Pizza and Pub (5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.)
- Tuesday, Oct. 22 - Texas Roadhouse (4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m., must mention United Way)
- Wednesday, Oct. 23 - Sonic Drive-In’s (all locations)
- Thursday, Oct. 24 - La Fiesta Grande (5:00 p.m. until close, both locations)
- Monday, Oct. 28 - Teddy Jack’s (all day)
- Wednesday, Oct. 30 - Food Trucks and Trunk or Treat (5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the United Way of Amarillo and Canyon office)
You are asked to please mention “Dine United for United Way” when ordering at these restaurants.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.