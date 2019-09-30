Amarillo Fire Department hosts Safety Town to promote safety among elementary students

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Safety Town is a week-long event for elementary students to learn about the importance of safety.
It is also the first time third through fifth graders are attending, and the safety messages are geared towards them
“We started safety town last spring, and our first safety town was for kindergarten first and second. So our goal on the fire department is to reach all elementary kids and each age, each grade level has a different curriculum that we want to put forward,” said Kyle Joy, captain of Amarillo Fire Department.
With 15 local agencies partnering together to put on this event, students are receiving safety lessons from all first responders.
“It just gives them a lot of exposure to see all these people and to kind of get to see us and meet us and see what we're really here to help people. That’s really our end goal. We wanted everyone to be safe but we want people to know we’re here to help.” said Hank Blanchard, Sergeant, Randall County Sheriff.
One of the main things students will learn throughout the week is the importance of wearing a seat belt.
“We feel like hitting them at a younger age will engrave it into their mind to where it just becomes a secondary habit for them to get in the car and buckle up,” said Sgt. Cindy Barkley, with the Department of Public Safety.
TxDOT even had a simulator that shows kids what happens if your car we’re to roll at 30 miles an hour and you were not wearing a seat belt.
“In sharing this information with our kiddos today, we’re hoping they’ll go back home and tell their moms and their dads, their older brothers and older sisters how important it is to wear that seat belt while they’re in the car. It keeps them in the car if they’re ever involved in a crash and increases their chances of survival greatly,” said Barkley.
With the importance of seat belts, TxDOT also drove home the idea that even though you maybe eight years old and legally do not have to sit in a booster seat, it is often still needed.
“If we can just reach one of those kids, we’ve done our job,” said Sgt. Barkley.
Amarillo Fire Department and other agencies are saying that their hope is for Safety Town to be an actual building decorated like a town where students of all ages can go and learn about the importance of safety whenever.
