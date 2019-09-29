Weather Outlook: Tracking scattered thunderstorms across the area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Been tracking scattered thunderstorms across the area.
We have also seen quite a few severe storms but they have mainly been short lived or pulse.
Looking towards the rest of tonight’s forecast, we can expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms around.
Sunday is looking slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few thunderstorms around.
Otherwise it will be windy, South winds 20-30 with gusts over 40mph possible.
