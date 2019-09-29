Community holds fundraiser, donates to Borger restaurant after fire

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - Hipshot’s Iced Tea & Watering Hole, also known as Hipshot’s, is a barbecue place in Borger that’s been part of the community for a little over two years.
But after a fire badly damaged the restaurant last week, they’re getting some much needed support.
More than a week ago, an accident with the smoker engulfed the back of the restaurant in flames.
And for the Phares', their livelihood went with it.
“You’re looking at how you make your money, how you feed your family and I was just watching it burn,” said the restaurant’s co-owner Clifton Phares.
Not everything burnt up in the fire, but they say smoke damage has deemed it a total loss.
“The building’s going to have to be torn down,” said Phares. “What didn’t burn, the smoke damage was overwhelming, the smoke was very bad. There’s some things I think we’ll be able to clean up. But for the most part, it’s all damaged.”
“When something like that happens, it just rocks you to your core basically, I mean, because everything is going to change for a while, for a good while until we can get reopened and rebuild,” said co-owner Lynee Phares.
From unified prayer to donations, the restaurant has received nothing but community support since everything happened.
This includes a fundraiser on Saturday where people donated whatever amount to get a hamburger or hotdog.
“The community has just been amazing here in Borger. They’ve come forward just offering, time, whatever they can do, money. It’s just amazing what this town is doing,” said Clifton.
“Cash donations, offering their help, offering equipment, anything. It’s humbled and blessed us and reignited everything that we started doing. So we’ll just redo it again, but it’ll be bigger and better,” said Lynee.
Those who came to the fundraiser were also able to view what’s left of Hipshot’s after the fire.
While many expressed how much they’ll miss the delicious barbecue, they’re just happy to provide whatever help they can.
“To me, to see a town come together like Borger has, on behalf of these young people, because they are very precious to this community, we’re a very close community,” said Borger resident Jean Armstrong. “People in need, they’re going to come and help them. We just appreciate them all so much.”
If you missed the fundraiser but will still like to donate to the eventual return of Hipshot’s, a GoFundMe account can be found on their Facebook page.
