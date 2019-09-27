You are invited for holiday family fun at Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm officially opened, and this year they have a lot of new things to offer.
In celebration of Sesame Street’s 50 year anniversary, the design of the corn maze resembles one of the characters.
The pumpkin farm now also offers a 100 ft. Slide to add to the many fun attractions on the site.
Finally, when you get hungry, the owners are proud to announce three new food trucks added in the food court to give customers a much larger variety to choose from.
“If the weather is good, we’ll expect somewhere over 40,000 people to come through here between now and October, and we’re excited to get going.”, mentions farm owner, Larry Borger.
The farm is open every weekend for the next six weeks to the public and opens for field trips during the week.
