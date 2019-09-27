Steve Spangler to bring science to Amarillo on Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Steve Spangler is bringing some of his science experiments to Amarillo tomorrow.
The Don Harrington Discovery Center said Spangler will speak on his expertise starting at 6:30 p.m. this Saturday, Sep. 28, in the Amarillo Civic Center’s auditorium.
The family-friendly event is open to the public. DHDC members get in for free and tickets are $25 for others.
The event is being put together for STEM Boot Camp.
For more information, call (806) 355-9547.
