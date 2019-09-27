Steve Spangler to bring science to Amarillo on Saturday

Steve Spangler to bring science to Amarillo on Saturday
The Don Harrington Discovery Center said Spangler will speak on his expertise starting at 6:30 p.m. this Saturday, Sep. 28, in the Amarillo Civic Center’s auditorium. Source: DHDC (Source: DHDC)
By Vanessa Garcia | September 27, 2019 at 10:55 AM CDT - Updated September 27 at 10:55 AM
Steve Spangler. Source: DHDC
Steve Spangler. Source: DHDC (Source: DHDC)

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Steve Spangler is bringing some of his science experiments to Amarillo tomorrow.

The Don Harrington Discovery Center said Spangler will speak on his expertise starting at 6:30 p.m. this Saturday, Sep. 28, in the Amarillo Civic Center’s auditorium.

The family-friendly event is open to the public. DHDC members get in for free and tickets are $25 for others.

The event is being put together for STEM Boot Camp.

For more information, call (806) 355-9547.

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.