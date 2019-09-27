How experts say you should prepare for radiation, other safety emergencies

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The department of emergency management will be holding a community prep expo, tomorrow in the civic center, north exhibit hall between 10 A.M. until 2 P.M.
“We practice, and we prepare for the worst in hopes that it will never happen,” said Captain Kyle Joy.
One emergency not commonly talked about is a hazardous spill or radiation situation.
“We operate a reception center for residents that are around the Pantex area, and that if there is some issue that happens on the plant, that we have them come to the fairground and we have a procedure and an area set up to decontaminate those people,” said Chip Orton, director of emergency management.
In the event this was to happen, residents are advised to go to the Fair Grounds Gate 3. However, for some hazardous situation, residents could be encouraged to stay inside, and turn of their ac or heaters.
“You’re notified by the first responders on site. So the police, fire will go door to door in that neighborhood and warn those folks about the hazard that’s there and let them know where they need to go or they can shelter in place," said Orton.
However, just having the bag is not enough; it needs to be placed in a safe and secure to locate an area in the event of a disaster.
Having a go-bag is important. However, where you put the go bag is even more important as you need it to be accessible. I leave mine in my trunk so I will be ready to get up and go in an emergency.
Understand that the necessities are needed in the event of a catastrophic disaster that cuts off water and food.
“Most people don’t know that you should have a gallon of water per person per day, to be prepared, so that’s the kind of thing that the guild talks about,” said Orton.
You should also make sure your kids have a plan in a disaster, make sure they know a contact number or their address.
“Teach your kids how to unlock your cell phone, um teach them the emergency function the 911 function on your cell phone a lot of kids don’t know that that function exists, and all of our phones are locked,” said Joy.
A disaster can strike at any time, and it is smart to be as prepared as possible.
