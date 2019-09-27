High Plains Food Bank creates kit to help others put on food drives

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High Plains Food bank just released a new tool to make hosting food drives easier for local schools and organizations.
“How would you feel if you went home and there was nothing in your pantry and nothing in your refrigerator?” said Glenda Moore, Woodlands Elementary assistant principal.
This quote is how Woodlands elementary school conveys the importance of participating in their food drive.
“This year we’re sad to say that donations are pretty low so far. However, we do have the holidays coming up, and we are hoping things will pick up pretty quick,” said Terri Ledford, partnering agency with High Plains Food Bank.
The high plains food bank just released a step by step kit that helps schools and businesses successfully put on food and fund drives with little stress.
“Many of the people who are hosting a food drive for the first time have the same questions. We have compiled these frequently asked questions along with some tips from our superstar schools and organizations who have been doing food and fund drives for years, into one kit to help guide our partners through the process. We think this will allow us to see an increase in not only the number of schools and organizations who are participating but they will be able to achieve a higher level of engagement within their organizations which will ultimately bring in a more successful donation drive,” said Tina Brohlin, communication and marketing manager at High Plains Food Bank.
The kit includes everything that hosting a food drive entails from a timeline to suggested social media posts to help get out the word.
“I think that would be good, especially for people afraid to dip their toe in the water, so if they had some kit that would show them step by step how to do something or some other ways that it was done, I think it would help a lot,” said Moore.
Where food donations are always needed, the high plains food bank says that monetary donations are even better. With 996 cents of every dollar donated, it allows the food bank to go purchase precisely what they need and in a location closest to the need.
