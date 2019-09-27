High Plains Food Bank creates kit to help others put on food drives

“Many of the people who are hosting a food drive for the first time have the same questions. We have compiled these frequently asked questions along with some tips from our superstar schools and organizations who have been doing food and fund drives for years, into one kit to help guide our partners through the process. We think this will allow us to see an increase in not only the number of schools and organizations who are participating but they will be able to achieve a higher level of engagement within their organizations which will ultimately bring in a more successful donation drive,” said Tina Brohlin, communication and marketing manager at High Plains Food Bank.