Former Borger teacher found guilty of sexually touching a 2nd grader

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A former Borger teacher was found guilty today of two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.
According to the 84th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, a Hutchinson County Jury convicted Byron Othen Stiles, 53 of Amarillo.
The offenses occurred while Stiles was a second grade teacher at Gateway Elementary School in Borger.
The victim, a 14-year-old girl, testified that she was eight years old and a second grade student in Stiles’ class when the sexual abuse occurred.
Two other minors testified that they were also touched sexually by Stiles in his second grade classroom.
The three former students were all different ages and did not know each other, but described similar abuse by Stiles.
After the evidence was presented, the jury deliberated for an hour before finding Stiles guilty of the two indicted counts.
The punishment range for the crimes is two to 20 years and 84th District Judge James Mosley sentenced Stiles to 18 years for each of the two charges.
He must serve the sentences consecutively and can’t qualify for parole for 18 years.
