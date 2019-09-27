Elementary student finds inspiration on Lemonade stand

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An elementary student from Amarillo was awarded as the 2019 Lemonade Day stand winner.
Lemonade Day teaches today’s youth about business and character-building skills by encouraging them to launch a lemonade business in their community. Today, 10-year-old Avyanah McClenton was awarded best overall lemonade stand, winner.
“My lemonade stand is actually amazing; it’s fun, and it’s inspiring. You can learn many things from it,” said Lemonade Day Winner Avyanah McClenton.
The purpose of the event is to help today’s youth become the business leaders, social advocates, community volunteers, and forward-thinking citizens of tomorrow.
Avyanah made over $600 and donated a portion of it to Wigs for Kids. Wigs for Kids provides hair replacement for kids who are going through radiation and chemotherapy.
“She had a friend last year. She had cancer. She told my daughter Avyanah that she wishes she had hair like her. Her idea was to give back to the little girl," said Avyanah’s Mother, Valarie Sledge.
Since it’s inception, the successful Lemonade Day program has made an impact across the world by serving over one million children.
Avyanah said she would win, so she could help out her friend get hair. Beside her, rooting her on, her younger sister cheered her on.
“You can do your best, I know you will win, and I know that you are going to win because you are the best lemonade girl I’ve ever seen.”
Both Avyanah and A’mya plan on making Lemonade Day stands next year to learn more about how to become an entrepreneur.
“It gives us such a sense of pride to see these kids grow in their confidence, grow in their skillset and grow in their giving,” said Happy State Bank Vice President Michael Willamson.
