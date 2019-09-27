Canyon prepares for 3rd annual Autumn Street Fest

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon prepares for a festival celebrating fall in hopes of bringing the community together.
The annual Autumn Street Fest on the Canyon Square kicks off with the last Canyon Farmer’s Market of 2019, along with pumpkin painting for kids and the highlight of the event will be the pet parade.
“The first 100 kids will receive a free pumpkin from Canyon Main Street, and then Boys Scout troops will be there selling pumpkins, and we will have a pumpkin painting station set up for that,” said Canyon Main Street Program Coordinator Kirstie Patterson.
“It’s just a lot of fun for the families to come out and enjoy the beautiful fall air,” said Autumn Street Fest Volunteer Tanner Cook.
This is the third Autumn Street Fest where local shops around the square will offer sales and different specials. The pet parade will start at 10:30 a.m., and they will accept registration forms until 10. It will be on the courthouse lawn, south of the courthouse.
“Anyone can register their pet, there are some rules and guidelines listed on our website," said Patterson. “You can dress them up if you want, you will strut them down the courthouse sidewalk. We have three judges who will pick the most talented, the best dressed, and the pet with the most potential.”
You can be any age to enter the pet parade, but to be eligible for the prizes you have to be 16 and younger. And for those of you that don’t have a dog, don’t worry, you have some options.
“Texas Panhandle Pet Savers and Panhandle Paws of Hope will both be there with adoptable dogs, so if you don’t already have a dog, now is a chance to get one,” said Patterson
From the Farmer’s Market to a variety of vendors to different games kids can play, the event has you covered.
“Just come out, its a lot of fun, its a very easy event and there’s something for everybody,” said Cook.
