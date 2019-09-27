Amarillo police arrest man for auto burglaries after chase on rooftops

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a brief chase, Amarillo police have arrested a man in connection to multiple car burglaries around the city.
According to police, officers were called to the 400 block of South Crockett around 2:00 a.m. when they heard gunshots north of the area.
When officers searched the area, they saw a man peek out of an alley and run away.
The man then led officers on a chase through a backyard and on the rooftops of homes in the area. Police were able to catch the man in a side yard near South Milam.
Police arrested 31-year-old Dustin Casey McClure, and officers say they found multiple knives, wallets and pieces of identifying information in his possession.
He faces charges of resisting arrest, evading arrest or detention, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and burglary of a vehicle.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.