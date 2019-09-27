Amarillo Fire Dept. to provide more firefighters, new truck at rebuilt Station 5

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - More firefighters and equipment are now approved for the Amarillo Fire Department’s Station 5 as it plans to tear it down and rebuild a new facility.
The Amarillo Fire Department is adding 10 new firefighters later this fall and making 11 promotions to complete the staffing for a second fire company at the new station at 3200 once it’s built.
“We got five personnel last year and then this 10 will complete that crew,” said Amarillo Fire Chief Jeff Greenlee.
And with the new fire crew comes a new ladder truck.
Chief Greenlee said this will be the fourth fire station in the city to operate with two fire trucks.
“By adding another truck there, it also gives us the ability to serve the citizens better without having to build another new station and we get the benefit of that. It adds redundancy to our city coverage by having two trucks in one station,” said Greenlee. “We try to never leave a station vacant for more than like 30 minutes if we can help it. So they’re always moving to cover vacancies so that stations aren’t sitting empty.”
Firefighters said Station 5 is not only the oldest station, but one of the busiest with easy access to both I-40 and I-27.
“It’ll be good for the district. We can send more guys out if need be,” said Amarillo firefighter Ben Jarnagin. “We’re a fairly busy station, so I think the more help the better.”
The re-built Station 5 will be a two-story facility with more space for firefighters, additional equipment and living quarters.
“Being in the community, we want to be a part of that community of our fire stations,” said Amarillo Fire Capt. Kyle Joy. “But also adding this additional crew to the station will allow us to improve our response times, it will allow us to improve our coverage of the city, and just overall our customer service to the citizens of Amarillo.”
Demolition and reconstruction is set to begin this November and the new station will open Fall 2020.
“Having the support of the city commissioners and of the taxpayers to allow the fire department to continue to grow with this city, it only allows us to better serve the citizens,” said Joy.
Current Station 5 firefighters will move to the old Fire Station 9 on S Western St. next month to continue their service during the construction period.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.