Amarillo doctor pleads guilty to inappropriate sexual behavior with children

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo doctor has pleaded guilty to charges of inappropriate sexual behavior with children.
Dr. Jeffrey Cone entered a guilty plea today to two of seven counts of inappropriate sexual behavior with children.
Judge Pamela Sirmon sentenced him to two years in prison and a $1,000 fine on two charges of indecency with a child by sexual contact.
Judge Sirmon dismissed the other five charges.
A judge put a civil lawsuit filed against Dr. Cone on hold in May. The lawsuit is filed by the mother of a minor male claiming he sexually assaulted the boy. The lawsuit asked for damages of more than $1 million.
In January of 2018, the Texas medical Board temporarily suspended the license of Dr. Cone.
The board stated they had determined his practice of medicine was a continuing threat to public welfare.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.