Amarillo Bulls announce new ownership ahead of 10th anniversary season

“It is an honor to own one of the most prized junior hockey franchises in all of North America right here in Amarillo,” said Alberto Fernandez, a new majority owner of the Amarillo Bulls. “The entire F&S Management team will be dedicated to the continued growth of the Bulls’ fan experience, never ceasing to make a positive impact on this special community, and celebrating the game with the thousands of hockey fans in the Amarillo area. All of us at F&S Management are, first and foremost, hockey fans, and everything we do will continue to be aimed at making fans and the local business community and integral part of Amarillo Bulls hockey.”