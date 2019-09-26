Amarillo homeowner is struggling after an unexpected crash damaged home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As an Amarillo family begins to rebuild their home, from a crash last weekend, they are finding problems with both their home insurance and the insurance of the driver who drove into the house.
“They will cover the sprinkler that was broken but not the shrub so,” Paul Blake, Contractor. “We can’t match this brick was out of manufacture so we are going to have to go back with stone in this area and his policy will only cover brick. So, hopefully, the money will work on that, but it’s something else to be aware of."
Now the insurance agent working on this case has been spoken to and gave a very general overview of what would happen in a situation similar to this one.
“The homeowner could go and use, if there are no other coverages, they could use their liability to cover a lot of the damage driving through," said Shannon Brooks, insurance agent. "There are some instances that might not be covered on that it depends on the guts of the policy and how it reads, but that would also be another subrogation case.”
Subrogation means, the homeowner will have to pay for some things out of pocket until the insurance is figured out. Insurance agents warned when one does not have full coverage or an umbrella policy, any amounts not covered by the insurance will have to come from somewhere.
“The person that caused the damage, if they are only carrying that 25 thousand dollar legal limit, and the house damage is 50 thousand dollars, not to mention the cars that they hit, that money is going to come from somewhere. That could put a potentially lean on their house, if they have a house you, know it could be just this long term litigation that they owe this amount of money and that person could be into this debt for years, to satisfy that obligation,” Camille Garcia Insurance council of Texas.
Insurance agents want to remind everyone, especially those without any insurance at all, nobody plans for accidents to happen.
However, accidents do happen, protect yourself as best as you can to avoid being stuck in a bad situation.
