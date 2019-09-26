Boy Scouts invites you to a Flag Retirement Ceremony honoring armed forces

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Troop 89 would like to invite you to the annual flag retirement ceremony Saturday, Sept. 28.
The event starts at 3:00 p.m. at the Kwahadi Indian Museum at 9151 East I-40.
Members of the armed forces will be in attendance, and the troop welcomes any family member that served to attend.
Troop 89 has gathered the Flags of our Country and of our States which have been determined to no longer serviceable.
Each flag has reached its present state in proper service of respect, tribute and in the memory of all who have served the United States of America.
This event is open to the public, current and former servicemen and women.
