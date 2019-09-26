Texas Hemp Growers hosting class to teach farmers hemp cultivation this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Hemp Growers are hosting a master class for farmers this weekend.
From 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, farmers can attend the class at the Keller Williams Market Center in Amarillo. The Keller Williams Market Center is located at 3955 South Soncy Road.
The class is designed to teach farmers the ins and outs of hemp cultivation.
In June of 2019, Governor Greg Abbott signed in to law House Bill 1325, which legalized hemp cultivation, processing and sales in Texas. Now, the Texas Hemp Growers want to use this class to help farmers learn how to cultivate hemp.
Farmers can reserve their seats online here.
