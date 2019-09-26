New businesses in Amarillo are being energized with new developments

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - New business development continues to dot the Amarillo landscape.
From the newest restaurant on Historic 6th Street to an expansion of a business that sells reverse osmosis water, to a place that will be moving locations, we have the latest developments in Amarillo.
With the changing of the seasons, we are starting to see a change in businesses around Amarillo. On 6th street and Fairmont, Meme's Cafe is officially open for breakfast and lunch.
“It is all fresh homemade cooking and the best Chicken Fried Steak in the State of Texas. It’s amazing,” said Manager of Meme’s Cafe Katie Goldstone.
“To find a good Chicken Fried Steak is hard, and I finally found a place. I hope they stay open long enough, so I can get more," said Meme’s Cafe customer Lonnie Pugh.
Meme’s Cafe is also open on Friday’s and Saturday’s for dinner. South of Meme’s, on Bell and I-40, Water Tree will be opening another location.
“We filter the water, local Amarillo water. We use reverse osmosis, and after we do that, we go back and put the minerals back into the water. So in a way, we bring the water alive,” said Water Tree Owner Blanca Mendez.
According to the owner, the water can help balance your PH and can keep you more energized. They plan on opening the new location by the end of the year.
Southwest from Water Tree’s new location, Battery Joe on Western will be moving to a larger location on Georgia and Civic Circle.
“We want a bigger store; this is in a little shopping center. We are tucked away and hidden. We want a bigger store with some garage base to let people know what we do, more space for our techs to work, more space to carry more specialty items,” said Battery Joe Spokesperson Zack Murray.
Battery Joe is a specialty battery operation that carries everything from your cell phone battery to a car battery, plus items you might not know that have batteries. They also repair cell phone and offer special warranties. They plan on being in the other location by the end of next month.
