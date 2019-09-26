Logan Elementary achieved National Blue Ribbon School Award

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - A New Mexico school received one of the highest national honors for improving student outcomes and closing achievement gaps.
The New Mexico Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart, Ed. L.D., announced today that Logan Elementary in Logan, N.M. achieved the National Blue Ribbon School award.
“On behalf of the Public Education Department and the State of New Mexico, I want to congratulate the students, faculty, staff, and administration at the three of these incredible schools,” Secretary Stewart said. “We are proud to hold them up as exemplars of what all public education institutions should strive for and will continue to support the amazing work they do on a daily basis.”
Schools are recognized in two categories:
- Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools
- Exemplary High Performing Schools
This year, Career Enrichment Center & Early College Academy and Logan Elementary were honored in Exemplary High Performing Schools.
“I am so very proud of our Elementary students and staff,” said Logan Superintendent Dennis Roch. “I’m especially gratified that this award recognizes the strong history of achievement our school is known for.”
In able to qualify for the Blue Ribbon award, schools are required to demonstrate dramatic progress in student achievement growth or showed overall academic excellence.
After being nominated by NMPED, each school submits an application to the U.S. Department of Education for consideration and review.
Schools recognized in the Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing category are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.
Now in its 37th year, the national Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed recognition on more than 9,000 schools.
Secretary Betsy DeVos and the Department of Education will celebrate all 2019 honorees at an awards ceremony on November 14 and 15 in Washington D.C.
